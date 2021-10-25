The Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan, Mohammed Adamu Ramadan, has rewarded the second runner-up of Citi FM’s 2021 Literacy Challenge, Jayden Akpalu, with a brand-new laptop.

Jayden Akpalu of the De Youngsters International School was one out of 1,050 applicants for this year’s competition to be part of the top 10 finalists.

After a challenging and riveting grand finale quiz on September 18, he bagged the second runner-up prize.

Four out of the 10 finalists emerged from schools situated within the Adenta Constituency and the Member of Parliament has committed to rewarding all four finalists with brand-new laptops.

In an interview with Citi News after the presentation, Mohammed Ramadan charged other heads of schools to engage more of their students in challenging co-curricular activities such as The Literacy Challenge to help build them up.

“I spoke to some people within the constituency. I spoke to the Director of IPMC, he came through. I told him I wanted to donate some laptops to the four students, and then he agreed, and he donated two laptops to the cause, so we intend to give a laptop each to all the four deserving students who come from my constituency.”

“I think that they (heads of schools) should focus and train the children a bit more than they’re doing now and also get involved in some of these competitions because I’m sure there might be some other good students out there who didn’t take part. Who knows, maybe if all of them had really got involved, we’d have 10 out of 10 schools within Adenta constituency”, he stated.

Jayden Akpalu expressed his profound gratitude to the Member of Parliament for the recognition.

“It’s such a great honor, and I’m very happy about it even though I was third, the MP saw that as a great achievement and gave me this award. I actually didn’t want to leave the (camp) because at Literacy challenge it was better than being at school, but now we’re back at school. I’ve been able to learn a lot from The Literacy challenge, it has improved my study life”, he said.

The Literacy Challenge seeks to identify and reward the most outstanding ‘all-round’ JHS student in Ghana.