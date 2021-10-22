The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has promised to address challenges facing onion sellers at Adjen Kotoku in Accra.

According to him, those needs will be addressed in earnest to assist the traders in their activities.

President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance on Thursday, October 21, 2021, when he met the traders as part of his tour of the Greater Accra Region.

He said he will speak to the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Mr. Henry Quartey to ensure that the toilet facilities and other social amenities needed are provided.

President Akufo-Addo also commended the traders for complying with the Minister’s directive and moving to the new place.

“The issues and challenges you have raised to me such as the road, toilet, and others will be worked on very soon to assist in the smooth operation of your trading activities. Since you are on good terms with the Regional Minister, these issues will be addressed in earnest.”

Relocation of the onion sellers

The Greater Accra Regional Minister on Thursday, May 20, 2021, issued a seven-week ultimatum for onion traders who used to trade at Agbogbloshie to relocate to Adjen Kotoku.

A new market was established at Adjen Kotoku over a decade ago in a bid to decongest the central business district.

That market, however, remained abandoned until the minister relocated the onion sellers there.

The old onion market at Agbogbloshie was subsequently demolished.