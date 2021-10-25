The President of the Advertising Association of Ghana (AAG), Torgbor Mensah, has died.

Mr. Mensah, who is also the Executive Chairman of The Great Argon Holdings, died on Saturday, October 23, 2021, a statement from the company announced.

Torgbor Mensah, a graphic designer by profession, and an entrepreneur with over 35 years of experience in the advertising sector, was also the founder of DPP Outdoor, a famed outdoor advertising company in Ghana with affiliations in Togo, Benin, Burkina Faso, Mali, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal, Chad, Niger, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo and South Africa.

He had several other business interests, such as Digital Printing and Real Estate, and has won numerous accolades and recognition for his entrepreneurship.

He is known as the originator of the Ghana International Furniture and Wood Working Industry Exhibition (GIFEX Exhibition), and has over 20 years of experience in international exhibitions.

Mr. Mensah’s passion for social work saw him becoming a member of many community development boards.

The statement from Great Argon Holdings said the funeral arrangements will be announced later.