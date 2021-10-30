Mr. Japhet Arjiku, the Executive Director of Helping African Foundation (HAF) a Non-Governmental Organisation, has advised Chiefs and pupils in Bomaa in the Tano North Municipality of the Ahafo Region to utilize a computer centre revamped and furnished by the foundation, to enhance their skills in ICT.

Mr. Japhet Arjiku was speaking at the handing over ceremony held at Bomaa to present the new ICT facility to the community.

According to him, the new ICT facility is one of 16 projects implemented by the foundation through its promoter Friends of Yamoransa Foundation (FYF) “Yamoransa Model” programme aimed at boosting ICT education in the country, especially in rural areas.

“Proficiency in ICT is now regarded as an important basic skill; it is a basic structure for information and knowledge. I hope and believe that the lab will contribute to ICT teaching and learning in the schools within and around this community,” he said.

He called on the government to partner with the foundation and build more centres across the country.

Mr Ajriku urged the government to also set aside five million dollars every year to build ICT centres in the rural areas to promote the ICT drive in those areas.

He also commended the government on his ICT drive in the country but was quick to add that there is more to be done.

The Ahafo Regional Education Director, Ms Lucy Ama Ankrah said, the facility will thus go a long way to help students excel in their ICT education and also help them in future.

The Chief of Bomaa Traditional Council, Nana Kofi Anane Amponsah, thanked the foundation for the facility.

According to him, the facility will be a huge propeller in their quest to ensure that the acquisition of ICT knowledge and skills by school children and teachers are achieved.

Overall, the revamped ICT lab will facilitate ICT teaching and learning in the community. After revamping the centre, the foundation installed a Wi-Fi router, 80 sets of brand new desktop computers, 80 pieces of furniture and three whiteboards.

The ICT Centre also comes with a 25-capacity conference room, a robotic class, a mechanise borehole and a solar panel.