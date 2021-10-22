Africa Integrated Development and Communications Consultancies (AIDEC) has launched its maiden Africa Technovate Awards and Fair to appreciate and reward players of the technological space.

The technology and innovations awards/fair will recognize and reward African Technology companies working across the continent to deliver top-notch creativity and innovations in technology and have also achieved incredible successes for their companies, clients, and countries. It also seeks to expose, challenge, and motivate tech companies driving digital solutions and helping Africa stay competitive, especially under a fast and transforming digital world.

The award and fair are slated for Friday, November 26 to Saturday, November 27, 2021, at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA), auditorium in Accra, where there will be an exhibition of technological products from Friday to Saturday 12noon and the awards ceremony at 6pm.

Speaking at the launch, the Managing Director (MD) of AIDEC, Ambrose Yennah, noted that it has become necessary to recognize these ICT companies and the individuals who are practising in the sector to encourage them to innovate and develop digital products and solutions capable of reducing the dependency on the developed countries.

“There are a lot of creative people in Ghana and in Africa, especially the young ones, but most of them are limited because of capital. That is why this program has included young tech innovators and creators as part of the categories in order to recognize them with Plaques and some cash to help them kick-start.

These individuals, companies and organizations have blazed the trail for several years as well as budding young and innovative tech companies or individuals charting a path for Africa’s digital transformation agenda,” he said.

Entries are therefore open to all organizations and individuals within the Information Technology space across Africa and submission of entries; starts from Wednesday, October 20, 2021 to ends on November 3, 2021. The platform to enter nominations or entries is africatechnovateawards.tech or send an email to: [email protected]

He also said the event will hold discussions on strategies and tech/digital solutions that will help Africa stay competitive in this technological world. Topics will include ‘Exploring the Nexus Between Blockchain Technology and Digital Transformation’, ‘Unlocking the Digital Economy in Africa, the Role of E-Commerce’, and ‘Benchmarking the Digital Transformation Agenda for Africa, the Way Forward’.

Award Categories

The awards have been divided into three categories, including the Sector Awards which covers; Outstanding EdTech Institution of the year, FinTech Company of the year, MedTech company of the year, Digital Agri-Business of the year, and Tech Insurance Company of the year.

The second category which is the Regional Awards includes; Digital Innovation and Creativity Award, Digital Business Transformation Award, Tech Startup Company of the year Award, Young Tech startup company of the year Award, Blossoming tech company of the year Award, Mature tech company of the year Award, and Ambitious tech company of the year Award.

The Africa Awards also include: outstanding digital entrepreneur of the decade (10 year), Life time achievers award, Quality standards award, Digital excellence award and Long standing service engagement award.

Awards Criteria

On awards criteria, the nominated company must be a registered business entity, organization or institution with license to operate in the ICT sector and must show a track record of performance in the tech. space.

According to Mr. Yennah, they must demonstrate company or organizational expertise, achievements, and contribute to the development of technology products and or solutions in the sector, country, or region. They must have industry standards by establishing and demonstrating organizational/ industry best practice. The company as well must demonstrate standards and show evidence of innovation and creativity using information technology to transform business operations.

Other Requirements

“There are 17 competitive awards, however an individual can nominate up to three categories of awards. Individuals can self-nominate or nominate another person /company or organization and also provide justification apart from the information that will be provided in the profile. Deadline for submission of filled nomination forms is Monday November 3rd, 2021. The Awards /Dinner will host only Awardees and Invited Guests, and it is by invitation only”.

AIDEC Consultancies International Limited is a subsidiary of AIDEC Holdings Ltd, a wholly-owned Ghanaian limited liability company.