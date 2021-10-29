The Member of Parliament for Akim Swedru, Kennedy Osei Nyarko, has presented the Citizenship Amendment Bill to Parliament.

He presented it on the floor of the house on Thursday, October 28, 2021,

The bill, if passed, will amend the constitution to remove restrictions imposed on dual citizens and persons who owe allegiance to a country other than Ghana from holding public office.

Positions dual citizens can occupy if the bill is passed include Ambassador or High Commissioner, Secretary to Cabinet, Chief Of Defence Staff, Inspector General of Police, Director of immigration service and Member of Parliament.

The bill has been referred to the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee for consideration and report.

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, in 2019 said the government will be laying a bill before Parliament to allow persons with dual citizenship to hold public office.

President Akufo-Addo described it as the Diaspora Engagement Policy Bill and was being worked on by the Office of Diasporan Affairs.

“We know from the example of several countries where a truthful collaboration between their overseas nationals and their governments can bring for their national development and prosperity. Let us emulate them,” the President said at the Diaspora Home Coming Celebration in Accra on Wednesday.