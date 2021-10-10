President Akufo-Addo has left Ghana for Serbia to attend a ceremony to mark the 60th anniversary of the founding of the Non-Aligned Movement.

He left the country on Sunday, October 10, 2021 and is expected to return to the country on October 12, 2021.

A statement from the presidency said Akufo-Addo will deliver a statement at the conference reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to the principles of the Movement.

“The President will hold bilateral talks with his Serbian counterpart, His Excellency Aleksandar Vučić, aimed at strengthening the ties of co-operation between the two countries. He is also expected to meet the Prime Minister of Algeria and the Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, on the sidelines of the Conference, to discuss matters of mutual interest,” the statement added.

Accompanying the president on the trip are the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Hon. Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey; the daughter of Ghana’s first President, Hon. Samia Nkrumah, the former Member of Parliament for Jomoro and former Chairperson of the Convention People’s Party; and some officials of the Presidency and Foreign Ministry.

Formed during the Cold War in 1961, the Non-Aligned Movement is a forum of one hundred and twenty (120) developing states that are not formally aligned with any major power bloc.

At its formation, the forum came as one that was not formally aligned to the United States or the Soviet Union.

After the United Nations, it is the largest grouping of states worldwide.

Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, was one of the five founding fathers of the Movement, together with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru of India, President Ahmed Sukarno of Indonesia, President Gamel Abdel Nasser of Egypt, and President Josip Broz Tito of the then Yugoslavia, who launched the Movement in Belgrade.