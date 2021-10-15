The Government of the Republic of Ghana, through the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Youth Authority, in partnership with the YouthConnekt Africa Hub and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), will host the 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit.

The Summit, which will be held from Wednesday, 20th October to Friday, 22nd October 2021, is based on the theme: “Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning The Youth for The Post COVID Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities.”

This will help highlight coordinated trade and job creation policies and ignite a conversation on social investment in African Youth.

As a hybrid event, the summit will take place at the Accra International Conference Centre and Online.

The 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit will provide a platform for all partners involved in youth development to strategize around policies, programs and partnerships that position African youth to cater for the AfCFTA and advance regional integration.

The summit will also positively impact the creative industry through skills development, sports, tourism and the digital economy.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame and other keynote speakers with experience in entrepreneurship and trade will be speaking at the Summit.

Other noted speakers include the Minister for Youth and Sports in Ghana, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, the Minister for Youth and Culture in Rwanda, Hon. RoseMary Mbawazi and Ahunna Eziakonwa, the UNDP Assitant Administrator and Director, Regional Bureau for Africa.

The 2021 YouthConnekt Africa Summit will offer, over the three days, a combination of informative, high-level plenaries, panel discussions, keynote speeches, small group workshops, research presentation and off-site activities.

Further details can be found via: https://www.youthconnektafrica2021.org/

About The YouthConnekt Africa Summit:

The YouthConnekt Africa Summit is an annual convening that connects youth from across the continent and beyond with policy influencers, political leaders, public/private and development sector institutions to engage, discuss, design, and accelerate youth empowerment efforts at the continent level.