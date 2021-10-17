Police in Accra say they are probing a case involving the death of two children at Alajo, a suburb in the capital.

The bodies of the two children, both aged three, were found in the passenger seat of a broken-down Mercedes-Benz saloon car parked at a mechanic shop.

The Nima Divisional Police Command has taken over the case to establish the circumstances leading to the death.

This was announced by the police in a statement signed by Director, Public Affairs, Superintendent Alexander Kwaku Obeng on Sunday, October 17, 2021.

Crime scene experts have examined the scene and the bodies have been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy.

“We wish to advise parents and guardians to take the safety of their children seriously and to always keep an eye on them whenever they are out to play”, the police’s statement further cautioned.

In the meantime, the police have also entreated automobile mechanics to enclose their shops to control access to unauthorized persons, including children.

According to the police, children and other suspicious persons found loitering around mechanic shops should be reported to them for further action.