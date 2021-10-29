Twenty (20) selected students have received a scholarship package worth GH¢10,000 to support their education.

The beneficiaries are primary and Junior High School students from Mampong and Meduma enclaves in the Ashanti Region.

The scholarship was given by ASA Savings and Loans as part of its 2021 corporate social reasonability activities.

The beneficiary students received GH¢500, each.

Presenting cheques to the beneficiaries, Alexander Opoku Ayitey, Mampong Area Manager of ASA Savings and Loans, said the move was a way of giving back to society and a contribution to the development of education.

The 20 students, he noted, are academically brilliant, but financially handicapped, hence the intervention.

“As a business, we need a vibrant and sound environment to succeed, and it is therefore imperative that we support the development of the community through education, which is a key variable in the development bracket.”

“Besides, the devastating impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses has affected our clients, hence the need to cushion them to revive their businesses and homes,” he stated.

One of the beneficiary’s parents, Margaret Boateng, 48, showered praises on ASA Savings and Loans for its benevolence and urged other banks and financial institutions to emulate the example.

“This scholarship demonstrates that they are not only interested in doing business to make a profit, but they also have the welfare of our families at heart. God bless this company to continue to flourish in the banking space,” she said.