Management and staff of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority(DVLA) in the Ashanti Region, have reached out to inmates of the Kumasi Children’s Home as part of activities to climax a Customer Service Week event.

The donation of toiletries, food items, teaching and learning materials as well as other items forms part of the company’s pledge to support the needy and the vulnerable in communities where it operates.

Management and staff members of the Kumasi office of the DVLA put personal resources together and purchased the items which were handed over to the orphanages as part of the customer service week.

The DVLA shares a wall with the orphanage and management said it chose to donate to the home due to the vulnerability of inmates there.

The event started from Monday, 4th October to 8th October 2021.

It allowed drivers and other customers to seek clarity on the services of the DVLA.

Ashanti Regional Manager of the DVLA, Amos Abakah said, “This is to climax our client service week. We deemed it necessary to at least attend to the vulnerable within our society and so we put our resources together to be able to buy a few things for the home.”

He said the DVLA will continue to prioritize the needs of customers and also collaborate with other enforcement agencies to ensure the safety of road users.

He indicated that the DVLA and officers from the Police Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MMTD) recently embarked on an exercise to clamp down on commercial tricycle operators who had in their possession fake documentations.

He added that the DVLA has begun dealing with vehicles with extreme lighting as a way of improving safety on the roads.

Mr. Abakah maintained that the DVLA will continue to work closely with the Ghana Police Service, the National Road Safety Authority, and other stakeholders to sanitize the country’s roads and also reduce road accidents.

The manager of the orphanage, Mabel Boamah, said the donation will go a long way to support the upkeep of the inmates and thanked the DVLA for the gesture.