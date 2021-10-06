Three persons including two students of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology have died following an explosion at the Juaben Oil Mills in the Ashanti Region.

Nine persons sustained injuries during the incident, but four of them whose conditions were critical were sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Three of them were pronounced dead on Wednesday morning.

The deceased KNUST students were on an industrial attachment at the mills.

The Juaben District Police Commander, DSP Broni Honnu confirmed the incident to Citi News.

“The bodies have been sent to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital. Two students of the KNUST were involved [in the incident]. They were both on an industrial attachment.”