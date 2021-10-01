Members of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) have reaffirmed their position to reject President Nana Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the Chief Executive position if the government fails to clear debts owed by the assembly.

This comes after a Kumasi High Court granted an order to FREDCO FD Company Limited, a subcontractor of the KMA to sell the Assembly’s administration block to defray a judgment debt of almost GH¢50 million.

The company, in 2016 obtained a similar order and attached three vehicles of the KMA, and warned it will go for more immovable properties of the Assembly if the amount from the sale of the vehicles was not enough to defray the debt.

Copies of the court order were seen posted at vantage locations at the KMA’s premises when Citi News visited the place.

The assembly had earlier said that the indebtedness has significantly contributed to the underdevelopment of Kumasi.

Meanwhile, the President’s nominee, Samuel Pyne, has appealed to the assembly members to rescind their decision.

“I will appeal to them to rescind that thought or decision because if the government is unable to settle that debt as they are saying, then you will continue to reject nominees. It is not going to augur well for the development of the assembly. So they need to take a second look at that decision.”

Mr. Samuel Pyne added that he believes he is very much competent to occupy the position and will drive development in the metropolis.

“I believe that with the help of the populace of Kumasi, the traditional authorities, with all political parties and other stakeholders, we are going to restore the glory. Certain things are premium – sanitation, security, congestion within the central business district, indiscipline around and all that are things that I need to tackle with my team.”