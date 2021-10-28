Traditional rulers at Assin Nsuaem in the Assin South District of the Central Region, have performed rites to purify and reverse a curse on the Central Regional Minister, Justina Marigold Assan, and other government officials, who were cursed by some sixteen Assembly members of the Assin South District.

The Assembly members who were disenfranchised during the assembly’s second confirmation exercise invoked curses on the Central Regional Minister and some government officials who were supposedly involved in a plan to disenfranchise them to have the then DCE nominee, Felicia Ntrakwa Amissah confirmed.

According to them, the usual venue for the confirmation exercise, which was Nsuaem Pentecost Church, was changed without their notice.

They were later informed that the exercise would be held at Assin Nkran Methodist. They got there and were prevented by security personnel manning the gates, with the reason that they were late to the program, thereby preventing them from voting, compelling them to rain the curses.

The Chief of Assin Nsuaem, Nana Kwabena Wadie, has however supervised the reversal of the curse and cautioned young people to desist from resorting to curses in resolving matters since it destroys a nation.

Nana Kwabena Wadie stated that “to reverse the curse, nananom [Traditional rulers] had to make the Assembly members involved in the act, pay twice the cost of all the items used for the purification. We will plead with young people in the country to desist from curses because it destroys a nation”.

For the Assembly Member for Assin Nsuta Electoral Area, Jonathan Osei Owusu, who is one of the sixteen Assembly members who invoked the curses on the Central Regional Minister and her others, “the fact that we’ve reversed the curse does not mean whatever went on was good. Everyone knows what went on during the second confirmation was bad. I will therefore appeal to Ghanaian leaders not to repeat that action, else we’ll continue to curse them”.