Some journalists were, on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, heckled and prevented from covering the confirmation exercise for the Municipal Chief Executive nominee for Atebubu-Amantin in the Bono East Region.

The nominee, Edward Owusu, instructed the police and New Patriotic Party members to prevent media personnel from entering the Atebubu-Amantin Municipal Assembly Hall where proceedings were taking place.

Citi News’ correspondent, Tsatsu Axhorlu, said journalists who tried to cover the event were told that they lacked accreditation.

When the journalists spoke against the decision, some police officers and guards moved in to remove them from the forecourt of the hall.

Tsatsu Axhorlu said he was grabbed in the neck by a man believed to be one of the personal bodyguards of Edward Owusu, the MCE nominee, when he tried to film the commotion.

He recounted that a soldier had to step in to stop the attack from the guards.

Later, Tsatsu Axhorlu said a police officer tried to stop him from filming the incident.

Anas Sabit, Joy News’ Bono East Correspondent also shared his experience with Citi News.

“They prevented us with force. The police supported by party supporters and party stalwarts prevented us from entering the hall. They told us no matter what we do, they will not allow us entry into the assembly hall… they assaulted some of us; pushed us away, and pushed our cameras,” he said.

Frederick Antwi, the UTV Correspondent, condemned what he called the “anti-media practice” that was on display at the event.

“The MCE had to come and order us not to enter. The shocking thing is a police officer who is supposed to keep the peace was giving us an ultimatum of three minutes to vanish,” he said.