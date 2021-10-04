The Ghana National Gas Company, GNGC, will from today, Monday, 4th October 2021, commence a two-week routine planned maintenance shutdown at the Atuabo Gas Processing Plant.

The shutdown, which will end on 18th October 2021, is to allow engineers to carry out maintenance of the plant to ensure its efficient operation.

In a statement from the Corporate Communications office of the Ghana National Gas Company, the company said the two-week maintenance will also enable the installation of key components of the processing plant.

“During the maintenance schedule, there shall be an installation of High Integrity Pressure Protection System (HIPPS) and maintenance works on the replacement of Small Bore Piping (SBP), Heat Exchanges (HEX) cleaning, replacement of damaged Product Cooler, replacement of defective valves and re-calibration of all our Safety-Critical Equipment including Pressure Safety Valves”, it said.

The statement also assured that Ghana Gas is working with stakeholders to minimize any power supply shortfalls.

“The Board, Management and Maintenance team of Ghana Gas wishes to assure all its stakeholders that we will be working with our partners to ensure system stability during the shutdown period and minimize the impact on power supply”, it added.

Speaking to Citi News, the Communications Director of Ghana Gas, Ernest Owusu Bempah, said the maintenance shutdown is within its normal annual routine maintenance but added that there would be a press briefing on Wednesday to give further technical details on the shutdown.

The Atuabo Gas Processing plant as of 4th October shutdown was processing between 130-140 million standard cubic feet of lean gas daily to power electricity generation plants, predominantly the Aboadze Thermal Plant.