A three-day sponsored program by Member of Parliament for Awutu Senya West, Gizella Tetteh-Agbotui, saw over 200 unlicensed drivers and motor riders trained, regularized and issued with their licenses under her subsidised GTA Licensing Project.

It is was a joyful moment when the team from DVLA arrived in Osae Krodu for the biggest license project in the history of the constituency.

Applicants were taken through due process such as training and testing as prescribed by law with successful ones issued with their respective licenses.

Addressing beneficiaries, Hon. MP assured the constituents of her support and commitment to help develop the constituency.

She pledged that the subsidy program through which they have acquired their licenses will be repeated annually to reduce the deficit of unlicensed drivers in the constituency.

She said, “my vision is to ensure that constituents who are drivers and riders are duly licensed through my subsidy program. As a Member of Parliament, I value human empowerment and development. I consider this subsidy support to be a scholarship for them.”

“I am of a humble view that if I have supported students pursuing formal education with scholarships to study with peace of mind, drivers who operate an informal business must equally be supported to acquire their license.”