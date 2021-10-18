The Municipal Chief Executive for the Ayawaso West Municipal Assembly, Sandra Owusu Akenkora, has launched a specialist clinic dedicated to women’s health at the American Rejuvenation Clinic.

The launch, which took place over the weekend, establishes the health facility as a key department to improve the health of women of all ages.

The specialized clinic which has a staff strength of 26 became possible through the collaboration of the American Rejuvenation clinic and the municipal assembly.

The clinic provides services in preventive medicine, anti-ageing, and hormonal replacement therapy, and diagnosis of all forms of diseases including breast cancer.

The MCE for Ayawaso West, Sandra Owusu Ahenkora, expressed excitement about the project and highlighted the important role it will play in the area of health for women in the municipality.

According to the MCE, her experience with a breast cancer patients has given her a better understanding of the need to do preventative healthcare. She thus encouraged women to visit the facility for regular checkups.

The facility she observed would benefit women of all classes in the municipality and by extension the whole of Ghana.

The CEO and health coach of the American Rejuvenation Clinic, Tyrone Jamar indicated that the idea of establishing a clinic was conceived during the “year of return” when he and his friends visited Ghana for the occasion.

“We noticed there was a gap in the healthcare delivery in Ghana, so we came up with the idea of establishing a hospital to provide anti-ageing services for men and women. I’m glad we have made tremendous strides in these areas”.

The clinic is also expected to screen women for breast cancer.