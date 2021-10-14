Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has donated an amount of GH¢2,000 to each of the 34 constituencies in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the Vice President, the gesture is aimed at helping the party at the constituency level.

Dr. Bawumia also presented an amount of GH¢20,000 to the Regional Secretariat of the party for party operations.

Chief of Staff at the Office of the Vice President, Mr. Fred Oware who made the donation on behalf of the Vice President said the move is Dr. Bawumia’s modest contribution to the growth of the party in the Greater Accra Region.

“Without the party, there cannot be any government and for the party to break the eight, we need to be united and disciplined. On his part, he cannot sit down and see party activities going on without his involvement. So he has been going around all the constituencies and regions supporting the activities of the party. So today, we come again to bring to the region, GH¢20,000 to support the conference and GH¢2,000 to each constituency.”

This presentation was made during the NPP’s Greater Accra Regional Delegates Conference in Accra, on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said the governing New Patriotic Party will break the eight years election cycle in Ghana with a victory in the 2024 polls.

According to him, the aim is to sustain the socio-economic gains that the Akufo-Addo administration has achieved.

He said that would be hinged on the party’s commitment to accelerate socio-economic and infrastructural development across the country, and the various social intervention programmes that are transforming the lives of all Ghanaians under the stewardship of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

He added that President Akufo-Addo is determined to hand over power to another NPP regime, hence his unwavering commitment to working tirelessly at all times to make sure the party succeeds in governance.

He said even though development achievements provide great assurances for the NPP, the party is not going to be complacent but would continue to work hard to win the 2024 election.

He said the NPP is committed to building a prosperous country with a resilient economy, free and fair trade, efficient public sector to support the growth of the private sector to create jobs.