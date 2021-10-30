Another week, another set matchday with interesting stories for fans to enjoy. Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer are under pressure to provide a response after their 5-0 defeat against Liverpool.

Arsenal, who are slowly building up a good run of form, will be under the spotlight to prove themselves against a tricky Leicester side.

Also, there is a struggling Norwich side who are still without a win ahead of their encounter with Leeds United.

In this week’s Pick 5, Betway takes a look at five key Premier League games with GHS 25,000 on the table.

Leicester City v Arsenal

After clinching a victory over Brighton in the EFL cup, Leicester City will aim to make their home advantage count as they welcome Arsenal.

Arsenal have slowly gotten back to form in all competitions, avoiding defeat in their last five games and would aim to keep the momentum going.

In 31 league meetings, the Gunners have recorded 18 victories and five defeats with eight draws recorded. The statistic will give the away team some confidence ahead of the fixture.

According to Betway, the hosts have a 40% chance of winning whilst the visitors have 33%. A draw has been set at 27%.

Burnley v Brentford

Burnley will aim to get their first win in six attempts in all competitions as they play hosts to high flying Brentford.

The Clarets have performed poorly since the start of the campaign and their tally of just four points in nine matches proves the need to improve.

Brentford, however, have earned 12 points from nine games and would aim to earn more on Saturday. The two teams have locked horns on three previous occasions and Burnley won all games.

The game is perceived to be a tight one according to Betway, with Burnley having 36% chance of claiming all three points whilst Brentford have 33%.

Watford v Southampton

After clinching a massive win against Everton in the previous weekend, Watford will hope to grab their second consecutive win in the competition as they host Southampton.

Southampton narrowly lost an EFL cup tie against Chelsea and will be looking to get back to winning ways on their travel.

In 23 meetings, Watford have won eight games and lost nine whilst recording six draws.

Betway largely favors Southampton who have a 43% chance of winning whilst Watford have 29%. A draw has been pinned at 28%.

Tottenham v Manchester United

After clinching a narrow win over Burnley in the EFL cup, Tottenham aim to get one over the recently wounded Manchester United on Sunday.

Manchester United, after receiving a huge thrashing from Liverpool in the previous weekend, aim to get back on track on their travels.

In 62 meetings between the two teams, the Red Devils have been dominant, winning 41 games and losing 10.

Betway believes that Manchester United are favorites in this one, with their chances of winning rated at 40% whilst Tottenham have a 33% chance of winning.

Norwich v Leeds United

Norwich have struggled since the start of the campaign and hope to grab their first victory as they welcome Leeds United on Sunday.

Leeds have also failed to get their season running and will aim to grab an important away win over the Canaries.

In 21 meetings between the two teams, Norwich have cliched eight victories and the same can be said about Leeds United.

Leeds have a 46% chance of winning this one according to Betway whilst Norwich have 27%.