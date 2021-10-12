The Central Regional branch of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended its Regional Director of Communications, Kwesi Dawood over allegations he repeatedly raped his teen daughter.

Central Regional Secretary of the NDC, Kojo Quansah, held that the conduct of Mr. Dawood, who is on the run, went against the party’s conduct.

“The Functional Executive Committee took that decision at our SEC meeting that they have suspended Kwasy Dawood, and they are referring him to the disciplinary committee for the necessary action.”

“Based on what he has done, SEC met and after detailed discussion, [decided] it is part of anti-party conduct and there is the need for us to suspend him,” Mr. Quansah said to Citi News.

Mr. Dawood’s sexual activity with his daughter is said to have led to her getting pregnant.

Following this, he is further alleged to have caused her to abort the baby with the help of a quack doctor.

The allegations came to light when his daughter decided to report what she had been going through to her housemaster at school.

The victim’s mother then petitioned the Central Regional Police Command on the matter.