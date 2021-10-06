The Central Regional Police Command has begun investigations into a day-light robbery in Cape Coast.

The robbery incident, which occurred on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, left a 73-year-old man injured after two suspected armed men on a motorbike attacked him and bolted with an undisclosed amount of money.

The man, according to the police, had returned from the bank heading to a shop at the Kotokuraba market when the robbers followed him and shot him in the left leg after an initial struggle.

“Information gathered is that the victim, a 73 year-old-self employed came from the bank to the business center and at that point, he was going into the shop when two persons on a motorbike got closer to him and demanded the money he took from the bank. In an attempt to struggle, the robbers gave warning shots with a pistol and also shot him in his left leg”, Central Regional Police Command, Public Relations Officer, DSP Irene Oppong told the media.

The robbery incident took place at the Coronation Junction in Cape Coast.

Police say, with the help of experts, it has gathered pieces of evidence to facilitate the investigation.

“The Central Regional Police Command wishes to appeal to the public that anyone who has information about the robbery incident should contact the nearest police station and share that information with us. The police will give out GHS 5,000 for anyone who will give credible information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators”, the police added.