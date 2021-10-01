The Citi FM Foundation is appealing to listeners and all benevolent Ghanaians to support it raise a targetted amount of GHS500,000 to fund the tertiary education of some 70 brilliant but needy students in Ghana for the 2021/2022 academic year as part of its Citi Opportunity Project on Education (COPE).

The average amount to be spent on each beneficiary is GHS6,500 which covers tuition, accommodation, stationery, and stipend.

The funds will be raised until early November when tertiary admission registration is expected to be completed.

Donations can be sent to the MTN mobile money number 0550900006.

Cheques can also be written in the name: CITI FM Foundation.

Alternatively, donations can be made at the front desk of Citi FM/Citi TV, located behind the Adabraka Police Station.

COPE is a Corporate Social Responsibility initiative programme under the Citi Foundation in support of Ghanaians in need of support.

COPE is an initiative that seeks to provide full scholarships to brilliant but deprived students to further their education.

Between 2014 and 2016, the project expended an average of about GH¢5,000 per academic year on each beneficiary.

Through donor support, COPE has managed to cater for 22 students.