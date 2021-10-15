The herder turned valedictorian of the University of Professional Studies’ 2021 accounting class, used his valedictory speech to advocate for underprivileged children in Ghana.

Ali Inusah was himself a high school graduate who could not afford tertiary education out-of-pocket.

His tertiary education was funded by the University of Professional Studies’ Vice-Chancellors endowment fund.

It eventually saw him graduate with first-class honors in Bachelor of Science in Accounting.

While a stellar student in high school, at St. Johns Wesely Grammar School, he acknowledged that it took “a miraculous encounter” with Citi FM/Citi TV’s General Manager Benard Avle and one of its broadcasters, Umaru Sanda Amadu to, get him a tertiary education.

“Although I was successful in Senior High School with 7 As and a B, furthering my education at the university seemed almost impossible,” he said in his valedictory speech on Thursday, October 14, 2021.

It was an on-air discussion between Umaru Sanda Amadu and Benard Avle that opened the door to Ali’s scholarship from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Umaru Sanda on his Facebook page recounted that in 2017, he was driving his father to Katamansu near Ashaiman when Ali’s older brother emerged from the bushes brandishing his WASSCE results.

“I screamed in excitement when I saw the As on the paper. His brother asked that I help. If I didn’t, he told me, his little brother would remain a herdsman slaving in the bushes for next to nothing,” Umaru Sanda recalled.

“I discussed the boy with my bosses at Citi FM, Sammens and Bernard Avle. They were wowed and decided this boy must not be left to “rot” in the bush.”

This miracle manifested in the halls of UPSA and Ali subsequently received a call from the School’s Vice Chancellor.

“Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey heard them talking about me on-air and he called and offered me a scholarship. I became the first beneficiary of the Vice-Chancellors endowment fund.”

Following his scholarship award from his university, the Citi Opportunity Project on Education also stepped in to cover his accommodation costs whilst in school.

“Today, I am truly humbled indeed to have benefited from these scholarships. I am very thankful for the opportunity and also grateful to all who work tirelessly to ensure that these schemes function properly.”

But Ali, a Fulani, was still mindful of the many children who were in his position, with limited or no access to education.

“Some of them are in the bush looking after cattle. They are not well exposed and don’t know much about education.”

“The government should try to create a way to include them more so that they can also have opportunities to access education,” Ali said to Citi News after the UPSA graduation ceremony.