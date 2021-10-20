The Minority in Parliament has asked the Minister for Attorney General and Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, to make public the government’s position on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill.

The Minority says it will be interesting to know the position of government on the bill to shape the surrounding conversations.

Parliament is currently receiving memoranda on the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill ahead of the house’s resumption later in October 2021.

Although data suggests that most Ghanaians are in favour of the Bill, it has faced criticism from renowned activists and academics.

The Bill prescribes that people of the same sex who engage in sexual activity could spend up to 10 years in jail.

Varying forms of support for the LGBTQ+ community will also be criminalized if the bill is passed into law.

It has, however, generated some widespread conversation, with many expressing varied views about some clauses in the document.

Addressing the media after a group petitioned the House to pass the anti-LGBTQI Bill, Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu said such practices will not be accepted in Ghana.

“It will be significant and refreshing to know what the thinking of the Attorney General is on the merits of this bill. Which aspects does he agree with, and which aspects does he find wanting. That should be the basis of any consultation, to begin with,” he said.

‘You can practice LGBTQ in your bedroom, we can’t allow it in our society’ – Nii Lante

On the same issue, the Member of Parliament for Odododiodoo, Edwin Nii Lante Vanderpuye, has thrown his weight behind the anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

Mr. Vandepuye on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, said his opposition to the bill is legitimate, given that Ghana’s norms and traditions do not condone LGBTQ+ activities.

“I support it [the bill] 100%. A lot of my constituents support it, although that behaviour is pervasive in my area. I have been chosen as the leader of my people, so anything that is an affront to the norms and traditions of my people, I will talk about it.”

“My interest is not just because I want people arrested. My interest is to stop this negative and antiquated behaviour. I do not know which Ghanaian culture is LGBTQ. It is an attitude people pick up. I do not know where they pick it up from because it is not part of our culture. I am saying you can do that in your bedroom, but we will not allow that into our society,” the legislator said.