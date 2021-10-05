The President’s nominee for the Ga West Municipality, Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson has secured 96 percent vote to remain at post as the MCE for the area.

This was after the Greater Accra Regional Director organised the election for his confirmation or otherwise today, Tuesday, October 5, 2021.

Out of 25 assembly members, 24 voted YES for the MCE to be retained while one voted NO.

The Electoral Commission’s Greater Accra Regional Director, Kwame Amoah, in announcing the results said “NO had only one vote, and YES had 24 votes. So per the results, the nominee has been confirmed at the MCE for the assembly.”

Mr. Clement Wilkinson prior to his confirmation expressed his confidence in being confirmed by assembly members in his municipality.

Mr. Wilkinson in a Citi News interview said, “I am very confident I will be elected. The President nominated me because he trusts that I am a team player. I will not struggle that much because I believe we have moved past that stage.”

About the nomination

President Akufo-Addo’s list of nominees for the various MMDCEs was released on Sunday, September 19, 2021, after nearly nine months of the new administration.

The Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe at the minister’s press briefing after the announcement indicated that the list has been forwarded to the various regional ministers.

The regional ministers are thus expected to contact the Electoral Commission, which will commence processes for assembly elections on the various nominees.