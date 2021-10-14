An aggrieved law student, Tony Baah has appealed to the General Legal Council (GLC) to admit some 499 students who were denied admission, despite passing the 2021 Ghana School of Law entrance exam.

Speaking on Citi TV’s Point of View, Tony Baah said most of the affected students are unhappy with the development.

He thus called for the GLC’s swift intervention on the matter.

“Most of the students are very upset. We have been cooling their tempers. We have petitioned almost every necessary institution in this country. We are appealing to the General Legal Council that this is an examination that we have passed. So for the 499, we want them to consider us. It will be suicidal to go and sit in an examination you know you have passed.”

In September, the GLC in a press release indicated that 790 candidates out of the total of 2,824 students who sat for the 2021 entrance exams had passed.

Despite calls for a review of and the admission of some 499 students, the GLC insisted that the results were credible.

The poor pass rate has in the past sparked calls for a reform of legal education in Ghana.

Critics have said the General Legal Council deliberately restricts people from gaining access to legal education.

Admission to the Ghana School of Law for professional legal education requires that successful candidates obtain a minimum rank of 50%.

‘Paralegal services’

Dr. Isidore Tufour of the GIMPA Law Faculty had earlier suggested the introduction of a paralegal training system to absorb thousands of unsuccessful applicants to the Ghana School of Law who wished to have legal training and not necessarily be lawyers.

According to the Head of Department of Public Law of the GIMPA Law Faculty, most professionals and persons of other backgrounds wish to have legal knowledge to enhance their work in their chosen fields and thus paralegalism, if introduced, will provide such persons with the requisite knowledge needed without necessarily going through the frustrations of becoming a lawyer.

According to Dr. Isidore, this will reduce the demand for entry into the law school.

Dr. Isidore added that this will make up for the low lawyer-to-citizen ratio of 30 million Ghanaians to 4882 practising lawyers.