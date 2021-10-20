The Kaneshie District court has directed the police to refer comedian Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Funny Face, to the psychiatric hospital for examination.

The court gave the order following a request by the police to have the comedian psychiatrically examined over his recent actions and comments.

Funny Face during the hearing told the court that he had lawyers, but told them not to come because he caused his own problems.

He has been charged with the threat of death.

Funny Face has been accused of threatening to kill his ex-wife and girlfriend, after which he will commit suicide.

His plea was not taken.

The court, presided by His Worship, Kofi Oheneba-Kuffour, adjourned the case to the 10th of November 2021.