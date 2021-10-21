A Tamale Circuit Court has remanded into police custody, Natomah Otabil, a social studies teacher of Kulpi Junior High school in the Savannah Region, for allegedly sodomizing 18 pupils.

The case, which was held in camera today, Thursday, October 21, 2021, was presided over by His Worship, Alexander Oware.

The accused is expected to reappear in court on November 22, 2021.

Natomah Otabil was arrested on September 27, 2021 after some relatives of the victims reported a case of sodomy to the police in Salaga.

The accused has already pleaded guilty to all the charges.

His plea was taken on October 14, 2021, at a High Court in Tamale, after he was discharged by a magistrate court in Salaga.

He was discharged by the Salaga Magistrate Court for lack of jurisdiction, but was re-arrested by the police and put before the High Court.

The Presiding Judge however remanded him into police custody to reappear today, Thursday, October 21 for judgment.

Kumasi SHS Assistant Head suspended for allegedly sodomizing 4 students

In 2018, the then Assistant Headmaster of the Kumasi High School, George Amponsah-Duodo, was suspended by the Ashanti Regional Education Directorate over allegations that he sodomized some students of the boys’ school.

According to the Regional Education Directorate, the assistant headmasters’ suspension was to allow investigations to be conducted into the matter without any interference.

Four students levelled allegations against the school head.

Mr. George Amponsah-Duodu, was subsequently cleared by a High Court in Kumasi.

Mrs. Justice Georgina Mensah Datsa, the presiding judge, further awarded a cost of GH¢5, 000.00 in favour Mr. Amponsah-Duodo.