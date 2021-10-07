The woman who allegedly beheaded her husband at Bosuso in the Eastern Region, Racheal Tetteh, has been charged with murder.

She was put before the Kibi Circuit Court on Thursday, October 7, 2021.

Racheal Tetteh has been accused of killing her husband last weekend with a machete, over unknown reasons.

Her husband, Lartey Daniel, aged 35-years, was found on a farm footpath in a pool of blood with a severed head.

His body has since been deposited at the New Tafo Akim Government Hospital.

The prosecution prayed the court for her to be remanded to enable them to conduct further investigations into the matter and also forward the docket to the Attorney General for advice.

The court presided over by His Worship Peter Oppong Boanu granted the request and adjourned the case to October 20, 2021.

The PRO of the Eastern Regional Police Command, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh briefed the media after the hearing.

“The 27-year-old woman murdered her husband and severed the head. She was put before the court and was remanded and asked to appear on 20th October. This is to enable the police to conduct further investigations. Her plea was not taken, and she was charged with murder, so the police will forward the docket to the AG office for advice,” DSP Tetteh said.

In recent times, there have been series of violent attacks and killings in Ghana involving spouses or partners in sexual relationships.