The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, John Ampontuah Kumah has commenced processes to construct modern football pitches to improve sporting infrastructure in his constituency.

The MP cut the sod for work to begin on these facilities in five communities namely; Tikrom, Krapa, Besease, Onwe, and Kwaso under phase one of the project.

The first phase will see the construction of a multi-purpose sports facility comprising a football park, a volleyball, handball pitches, and a basketball court.

Each of the twenty-eight (28) electoral areas within the Ejisu Constituency will benefit from similar projects, which are expected to be completed and handed over to the beneficiary communities by 2022.

At a ceremony to cut the sod for the commencement of the projects, Mr. Kumah said work on each of the facilities is expected to be completed in six months.

He indicated that the objective was to train the young people to love sports, especially football and that he was committed to developing all pitches within the constituency.

The Ejisu MP added that the construction of such facilities was an opportunity to nurture the talents of the youth in the constituency and also select good footballers that will be representing Ghana’s national team.

He further said, “the idea is not just a football pitch, but we are doing multi-purpose pitches as well to promote basketball, volleyball, and all kind of games to help the youth build a career out of it.”

Sports development, he stressed, was a job creation avenue and the government was ready to invest in that sector, adding that “as a Member of Parliament I have seen the talents that we can develop from the Ejisu constituency”.

Each of the pitches will have boreholes to aid a constant supply of water to maintain them when completed.

Phase two (2) of the project will also see the development and completion of pitches in communities like; Jachie, Baworo, Donoso, Bonwire, and two other selected towns.

Chiefs and people of the beneficiary communities lauded the gesture by the Ejisu MP, who doubles as the Deputy Finance Minister.