The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has said that entry points to market centres across the country have mostly contributed to the destruction of property during fire outbreaks as fire tenders often struggle to gain access to douse the fire.

Parts of the Akim Oda Central Market in the Birim Central Municipality of the Eastern Region was gutted by fire on Monday, September 13, 2021.

Property worth thousands of Ghana cedis belonging to traders were been lost in the inferno.

However, fire officers attributed the extent of damage to the inaccessible nature of the market.

Addressing the affected traders after inspecting the extent of damage as part of his tour of the Eastern Region, President Akufo-Addo said appropriate measures will be implemented to avert future occurrences.

According to him, such unfortunate incidents cannot be allowed to go on.

“I am really saddened by the fire incident that destroyed your market. When tragedy occurs, we take steps to rectify it and prevent its reoccurrence. I understand the Ghana National Fire Service had difficulties in accessing the market so we will take a look at all the entry points to markets in the country so this does not repeat itself.”

President Akufo-Addo also added that the affected traders will be supported through the Ghana Enterprise Agency and MASLOC.

He explained that this is to help the affected persons recover quickly and make a living again.

“The government will support all traders who were affected by the fire incident. You will receive support from the Ghana Enterprise Agency and MASLOC to help you recover quickly.”