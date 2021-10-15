The founder and CEO of EDEL Technology Consulting, Ethel Cofie, has been appointed to the Worldreader Ghana Board of Directors.

She will join a group of professionals who are dedicated to advancing literacy in West Africa’s children.

“I am excited to bring my skills to the Worldreader Board, to support the work of enabling children across the world (both served and underserved) to experience the knowledge and joy of reading in the digital age,” Ethel Cofie said after her appointment.

Ms. Cofie has been named one of the top 5 Women Influencing IT in Africa, and also founded Women in Tech Africa, which is a tech group for African women with members in over 30 African countries and the diaspora.

She was also named a 2018 UN Equals in Tech Award winner in the Leadership category.

“As a digital reading organization, we are privileged to have Ethel Cofie bring her years of IT leadership to the Worldreader Ghana Board in support of our mission to keep children reading across West Africa, especially in underserved communities,” Ethel Sakitey, Regional Director of Worldreader West Africa, said.

About Worldreader

Worldreader is a non-profit with a low-cost, high-tech approach. Worldreader combines 21st-century technology, culturally-relevant digital books, and supportive programming to improve learning outcomes and gender equity in vulnerable communities around the world.

Since 2010, Worldreader and its partners have distributed over 66 million digital books to more than 19 million children and young adults. Worldreader is always looking for partners to reach millions more.