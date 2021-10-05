A distraught family is seeking public assistance to raise GHS 70,000, to foot the medical bills of a relative who suffered a severe bone fracture near the base of his skull.

34-year-old Eric Henyo suffered a fracture after he fell from the roof of a building he and his father, a carpenter, were working on last month.

Eric graduated from Kings University College in 2015 with a Bachelors’ Degree in Business Administration.

Having been without a job for six years, he, fortunately, found employment in Takoradi in the Western Region, in the middle of 2021.

However, he did not receive a salary because he was on three-month probation.

Due to financial difficulties, he returned to Accra to assist his father on a GHS 400-roof leakage repair contract when the sad incident occurred.

When the pair was almost done with the repair works, a part of the slate roof caved in and Eric fell through it, with his head hitting the ground.

Left with serious neck and head injuries, he was immediately rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, but was turned away because there were no beds.

The family later took him to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, where he was given primary medical attention.

However, he was discharged and asked to return after three days because there were no beds to admit him.

So far, the family, through the help of a benefactor, has been able to run medical scans, which cost about GHS 6,000.

The scans showed some extensive soft tissue around the brain, which, doctors say, requires immediate medical intervention before the situation gets out of control.

They diagnosed that Eric is suffering from an Anterior and Posterior Cervical Spine Fusion and have warned that there’s a risk that he could be permanently paralyzed in his arms and legs should there be a delay in the treatment process.

Medical documents sighted by citinewsroom.com noted that an amount of GHS 70,000 is needed to cover the cost of Eric’s surgery and other charges.

The family says it is in no position to unilaterally settle the cost of surgery, and is pleading for help to ensure their relative recovers and retains the use of his limbs.

Treatment of Eric’s mother, who suffered a stroke almost a year ago, has also drained the family’s finances.

“As a family, we are left with no option but to hope for generous support to give Eric Henyo, the chance to overcome the risk of permanent paralysis,” one of the relatives said.

Persons who are willing to support Eric to undergo a successful surgery can directly send funds to his Mobile Money account wallet (0245 193 547) or that of his father, 024504381, Francis Tutu.