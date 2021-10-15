The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has announced the recall of some batches of Ceres 100% Juice on the Ghanaian market.

This follows information that the products contain high levels of mycotoxin-patulin, a food mould, above the regulatory threshold.

In a statement issued on Friday, the FDA said it has so far retrieved most of the affected batches from the market but is counting on the support of the public to retrieve the rest.

“The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) Ghana in collaboration with Transmed Ghana Limited, Accra wishes to bring to the attention of the public an ongoing recall of certain batches of Ceres 100% Apple Juice… This follows information received from the International Food Safety Network (INFOSAN) and the manufacturer of the product, Pioneer Foods Groceries (Pty) Limited, South Africa confirming that extensive laboratory tests and consultations with their local supplier of the apple juice concentrate, revealed that it contained levels of mycotoxin-patulin higher than the regulatory threshold,” it said in a statement.

The FDA urged the public to return all of the affected products in their possession to the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited or any of the FDA’s offices nationwide.

“It is important to note that so far, most of the affected batches have been successfully retrieved and this includes all the 1-litre pack sizes. The FDA’s market surveillance team is therefore working earnestly with the importer to remove all the affected products in trade and is calling on persons in possession of the above products to return them to any of the depots of Transmed Ghana Limited, nationwide or to any FDA offices across the country.”

According to the World Health Organization, consuming products with high levels of mycotoxin-patulin can cause nausea, gastrointestinal issues, and vomiting.

Meanwhile, South African food and beverage manufacturer, Pioneer Foods has also announced a recall of the product sold in Kenya and other Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa due to the toxins.

Similar recalls are also being undertaken in other parts of the world including Singapore.