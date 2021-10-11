Ghana’s First Lady, H.E Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo and the Vice President of Costa Rica, H.E Epsy Alejandra Campbell Barr, will both attend the 2021 GUBA awards in Accra.

The awards to be held on November 8, 2021, will mark a centenary of the passage and resilience of Nana Yaa Asantewaa, the influential warrior and Queen mother of Ejisu, who rose to lead an Asante army against the British.

The confirmation from the two high-profile dignitaries, the First Lady and Vice President of Costa Rica, was followed by earlier confirmations of attendance by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“The First Lady has officially responded in a letter to our invitation to participate in the awards, including some other notable dignitaries that we have so far invited. The list of high-profile dignitaries is growing by the day”, GUBA Enterprise’s President and CEO, Dentaa Amoateng MBE indicated.

The confirmation of attendance by the First Lady, according to GUBA’s President and CEO, goes a long way to affirm the importance the First Lady attaches to issues concerning women and the need for them to be recognized at all levels.

“The First Lady believes that this year’s awards which is to celebrate the role of women and how courageous and resilience they have been especially in this pandemic and in the last century, resonates with the event’s theme, “Celebrating a Symbol of Courage and Resilience”, Dentaa Amoateng MBE noted.

2021 marks exactly 100 years of the death of Yaa Asantewaa, the last African woman to lead a major war against colonial powers in 1900, where she played the role of the Commander-in-Chief of the powerful Asante Empire.

These events will observe an important moment in African history, one that is unique to the relations between the Republic of Ghana and the Republic of Seychelles, and is expected to host several high-profile personalities from the diaspora.

While celebrating Yaa Asantewaa, the awards will also recognize the contribution of Black women in the diaspora and Africa. The 2021 GUBA Awards will also raise awareness on maternal mortality and call for measures to ensure safe child delivery across the continent. GUBA Enterprise believes that every child, born and unborn, has a great potential and must be given the opportunity to fulfil this potential.

About the Theme

The year 2021 marks a centenary of the death of Nana Yaa Asantewaa, an Asante Queen Mother and the last African woman to lead a major war against colonial powers in 1900, where she played the role of the Commander-in-Chief of the powerful Asante Empire. After the war, Yaa Asantewaa was captured and taken to Seychelles in exile, where she lived until her demise on October 21, 1921. This year, marks exactly 100 years of her transition.

About GUBA Enterprise

Grow, Unite, Build, Africa (GUBA) Enterprise seeks to promote greater economic, social, and cultural cooperation between Africa and the African diaspora through harnessing the power of the African youth to advance the socio-economic interests of the continent.

About GUBA Awards

The GUBA Awards is a non-profit organisation that focuses on enriching the African community in the Diaspora and in Africa with the aim of empowerment and growth. It is an event dedicated to highlighting and rewarding outstanding achievers. As one of the most professionally executed and entertaining events, the GUBA Awards ceremony attracts a high calibre of African political luminaries as well as business and entrepreneurial personalities.