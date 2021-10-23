The members of the Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA) have been sworn into office.

They were sworn in on Friday, October 22, 2021, at the conference hall of the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The board is chaired by the Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr. Alan Kyerematen.

Mr. Kyerematen in addressing the board members asked them to bring their experience to bear to shape the Authority.

According to him, they owe it a duty not to disappoint the president for giving them a place to serve in his government.

“First and foremost, I want to express my profound gratitude to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the confidence he has in us and continues to repose in us every day. We as a board have been called to duty at very interesting times of our country and that of the world in general, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic hasn’t been done with.”

“It is my earnest expectation that we will all bring our experiences to bear to grow this authority from where it is now to a better level to help boost our economy.”

On his part, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Authority assured the board will work tirelessly to make things better.

Other members of the board are the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Andrew Asiamah Amoako, Ambassador Mike Oquaye, Kingsley Jojo Fosu, Osei Kufour Kamkam, Dr. Susanna Alo, Hon. Cynthia Mamle Morrison, Rosemary Beryl Acher, Alex Frempong Tenkorang, and Kristine Awurabena Lartey (Board Secretary).