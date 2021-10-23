The Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II is courting the support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to change the name of the Greater Accra Region to the Ga-Adangbe Region.

Speaking at a meeting during a courtesy call by President Akufo-Addo, the chief said the proposal is aimed at helping to further unify the Ga state.

“This is part of the effort towards the consolidation and unification of the Ga state. Your assistance in this regard will be appreciated by us,” he said to the President.

The Ga Mantse also called on the President to intervene in what he called the gradual phasing out of the Ga Adange language in schools in the region.

“The Ga language has been threatened in recent years. Indeed, many schools do not teach Ga anymore in the Greater Accra Region.”

“Today, it is a big threat to our very existence and our culture because we evolve from it. We are asking that teachers that are trained to teach Ga to be posted to our Ga communities,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo, in turn, assured King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II that he will do everything within his power to help the new Ga Mantse unify the Ga State.

He stressed that a united Ga State will help provide a conducive environment for the central government to function and help improve the living standards of the people

“The pledge you’ve made to maintain peace in Accra is most welcome, and we must all play our part to address the remaining chieftaincy issues in the country. We’re looking forward, as a government, to work with the traditional authorities to help transform the nation,” the President said.