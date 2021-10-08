The Ghana Education Service (GES), has cautioned the management of the various Senior High Schools in the country against collecting illegal fees from final year students.

It said the warning has been necessitated by the many complaints it has received about school authorities levying final year students to pay various fees as part of their final year clearance system.

In the memo to all regional directors of education, the GES said heads of schools found culpable in the act must be interdicted.

“Management of Ghana Education Service (GES) has received several complaints indicating that some school authorities are levying final year students PTA dues and other charges, as part of their (final year students) clearance system. Management of GES wishes to state categorically that under no circumstance should any school authority use the payment of PTA levies or any other unauthorized charges as part of the clearance system for final year students,” the memo stated.

The GES said its officers who breach the memo will be duly sanctioned.

“Heads and school authorities are cautioned to strictly desist from collecting any unauthorized and/or illegal charges under the guise of final year students clearance system. Anyone who breaches this directive will be sanctioned”