A Joint Technical Team has been set up by the government of Ghana and Liberia to look into the demolition of the Buduburam camp and issues related to Liberian Refugees in Ghana and further make recommendations to both governments.

This was disclosed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia.

The team has also been tasked to come out with a framework that will be followed by both countries.

Speaking to Citi News after an assessment tour of the Budumburam camp, Foreign Affairs Minister of Liberia Dee -Maxwell Saah Kemayah Snr indicated that the recommendations that will emerge after the work of the technical team will be followed.

“Ghana accepted the proposal of Liberia that they will put together a joint technical team to look at the issues of Liberian in Budumburam camp and the proposed demolition exercise. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Liberia is on our side and the National Security of Ghana is on the Ghanaian side to look at the situation and ways of finding lasting solutions to it. They will also make recommendations to the two governments and we will work with those recommendations,” Mr. Kemayah told Citi News.

According to him the government of Liberia headed by President George Weah has the welfare of Liberians living in the camp at heart hence the move to resolve the matter.

Foreign Affairs Minister Dee – Maxwell Saah Kemayah also expressed appreciation to the Ghanaian government and the traditional authorities for giving shelter to the refugees for three decades urging Liberians not to be ungrateful to the Ghanaian government.

“We all know it is not be easy to open your doors to strangers but this Ghanaian government has been able to do so for three decades and I think we must applaud them for this gesture,” the Minister said.

He also urged both countries not to politicise the current situation since it has the tendency of destroying the relationship between both countries.

“I also want to tell my people not to politise the situation back home and here. The reason is that it can tarnish the hard earn image between the two countries,” the Minister said.