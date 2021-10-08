Ghana has taken delivery of 1.3 million doses of Pfizer vaccine from the US government through the COVAX facility.

The donation is in fulfilment of the US government’s promise to the government of Ghana two weeks ago when President Akufo-Addo was in the US.

US Ambassador to Ghana, Stephanie Sullivan, said the US is leading the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accelerating global vaccine distribution.

She said this donation will help protect Ghanaians from Covid-19.

Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, a Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah thanked the US government, for the various ways that country, has supported Ghana, throughout the pandemic.

She said this will help Ghana reach its vaccination target of 20 million adult citizens by the end of 2021.

Earlier this week, Ghana received 1.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the German government.

Ghana has been able to fully vaccinate 820,037 persons, far short of the President’s target to vaccinate 20 million Ghanaians.

The number of persons who have received at least a dose of the various vaccines stands at 1,369,515.

Cumulatively, Ghana has 128,368 cases of the virus with 1,158 deaths.

There are currently 2,696 active cases in the country.