With effect from Monday, October 11, 2021, Ghana will be removed from the United Kingdom (UK) government’s red list COVID-19 high-risk countries.

Ghana is part of a list of 47 countries and territories to be taken off the list, making it easier for more people to travel abroad to a larger number of countries and territories.

Passengers returning to England from these destinations will no longer be required to enter hotel quarantine.

The continued progress on vaccination both at home and around the world means the UK government can confidently reduce the size of the red list to focus on countries that pose the highest risk.

The UK High Commissioner to Ghana, Her Excellency Harriet Thompson, provided clarity on the issue on Breakfast Daily on Citi TV.

“There are different rules for people coming into the UK. We are really keen to open up international travel as quickly as possible and also safely. So we are changing all the rules. So now there is no amber and green list, there is a red list and the rest of the world. And as it was announced on [Thursday], there is no African country at all on that list.”

“For those countries whose citizens are not able to enter the UK, there are big changes to the vaccine certification. So again from Monday, the vaccine certificates issued in Ghana after vaccination will be recognized by the UK system which means no self-isolation, no pre-departure test, and no day-old test, so it will be much easier for persons from Ghana to enter the UK”, she added.

The UK had segmented countries into green, amber and red lists, each carrying different degrees of restrictions for arrivals back to Britain.

A British citizen travelling from a green and amber list was not required to undergo a mandatory quarantine.

Travellers arriving in the UK from countries on the red list were denied entry, while returning Britons were to submit to 10 days of mandatory quarantine in hotels.