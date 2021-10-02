The maiden edition of Fashion Connect Africa Model Bootcamp, an initiative by top model and entrepreneur, Victoria Michaels, was officially outdoored at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Friday September 30, 2021.

The project is intended to equip aspiring models to understand industry standards and best practices to enable them attract international brands.

According to Victoria Michaels, she faced similar challenges a few years ago before leaving Ghana to pursue her modeling career abroad. It is her experience and the lessons she learnt from her sojourn overseas and being part of such programs that has inspired her to create the FCA platform to change the narrative for younger and upcoming models.

The two-day boothcamp will be held at Accra Marriott Hotel starting October 22, 2021 with masterclasses on 360 grooming, talent management, placement and agency, pre-audition, photoshoot, casting preparations, creating Z-cards and portfolios.

Amateur models will also be taken through orientation on social diversities, cultural shocks as well as gaining additional skills to explore global modelling opportunities to generate different streams of income.