The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, says by the end of 2021, Google will be integrating Ghana’s digital address system into Google Map.

Speaking at the two-day YouthConnekt Africa Summit, the Vice President, touting the government’s achievements, said this will ensure the efficiency of the digitization exercise.

“We’ve engaged Google since last year, and we have now obtained their agreement because they had to go through the technical processes to evaluate our digital address system. So by the end of the year [2021], Google has agreed for us to integrate our digital address system into Google Maps so that people can use them in Ghana.”

He was speaking on the theme ‘Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the Youth for the Post COVID-19 Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities.’

He explained that Africa’s growing population does not guarantee economic growth but rather strategic investment and development modules as shown by the Asian Tigers and Costa Rica, which should be an inspiration to Ghana as they moved from a banana exporting economy to a diversified exporter.

The UN Resident in Ghana, Charles Abani, also speaking on the event’s theme ‘Africa Beyond Aid: Positioning the Youth for the Post Economy and AfCFTA Opportunities’, reiterated that the African youth are not homogenous groups therefore the government must endeavor to ensure no one is left behind.

“Let us remember that the youth are not a homogenous group; there are men, women, persons with disabilities, refugees, migrants, urban and rural, so we must endeavor to hear all their voices while adjusting intentionally to accommodate all young people and ensure that no one is left behind.”

He acknowledged that the UN is already doing a lot through UNDP, UNFPA, UN-Habitat, etc, adding that the ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ agenda requires new investment and private sector growth.

“The youth are not the problem but part of the solution” and need reinforced resources because they don’t have the support like existing businesses, he added.