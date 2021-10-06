The Board Chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Mr. Isaac Osei, has stated that Ghana’s Ports are well-positioned not only to be the gateway to trade in the subregion but also as transit points for landlocked countries.

This, according to him, is a result of the fact that other countries prefer the services of Ghana’s Ports due to the availability of the requisite infrastructure and quality of service delivery.

Mr. Osei said this when the reconstituted board of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority paid a working visit to the Port of Tema.

He was optimistic that equipment challenges at the Ports would be resolved, saying ‘’the Director-General of GPHA, Mr. Michael Luguje is determined on that score.’’

He said he intends to bring his experience in both and public and private sectors of the economy to bear as he leads the GPHA Board.

He commended the staff and management of GPHA who he said are qualified to undertake the mandate of the Port.

The Director-General of the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Michael Luguje, said the Port Authority will continue to provide the needed infrastructure and business environment for trade facilitation and economic development.

He said the growth in container traffic in 2020 and the first half of 2021 is a testament to the confidence in Ghana’s economy.

He revealed that there is a joint effort from stakeholders to ensure that arbitrary charges at the Ports are scrapped.

The GPHA Board took a tour of the Port of Tema to enable them to have first-hand experience of operations in the Port.

The board members visited the Marine Section, Golden Jubilee Terminal, Reefer Terminal and the MPS terminal 3.

The Board was later introduced to the top management of the authority, followed by an interactive session which included an orientation on the operations of GPHA.

The presentations included an overview of the Port Authority, the status of the Authority’s finances and updates on projects capturing old and new projects spanning Tema, Takoradi and Keta.