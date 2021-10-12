Mr Huntley said the campaign came from from APT28 – a Russia-linked hacking group – and was a phishing attempt, which is an email campaign designed to look legitimate to trick people into revealing their passwords.

“As we always do, we sent those people who were targeted by government-backed attackers warnings”, Mr Huntley wrote, adding that the emails were successfully blocked.

APT28, also known as Fancy Bear, is a hacking group the US and UK governments say is operated by Russian military intelligence.

The group has targeted Google users in some of its highest-profile attacks.

In 2016, Dell Secureworks revealed the scale and scope of a phishing campaign by the group that targeted nearly 4,000 Gmail accounts “and corporate and organisational email accounts that used Gmail as a service”.

The accounts targeted included “staff working for or associated with Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and the Democratic National Committee”.

Material obtained in that attack was subsequently leaked in an alleged attempt to influence the US election.

Mr Huntley said in a Twitter thread that the latest warnings should not come as a surprise “if you are an activist/journalist/government official, or work in NatSec [National Security]”.