The government has said that it is keen on streamlining the cost of shipping in the country.

The move, according to the government, is to make shippers and shipping service providers competitive in the global shipping and logistics industry.

The government explained that this will help in creating jobs for Ghanaians to boost the economy.

This was made known by the Deputy Transport Minister, Mr. Fredrick Adom Obeng on Friday, October 1, 2021, when he represented the sector Minister at the Ghana Shippers Awards.

He said government appreciates the contribution of shippers and shipping service providers and is keen on ensuring they thrive within their industry.

“The move this year to streamline charges at the ports and reduce the cost of shipping is one key intervention that government is keen on implementing to ensure that shippers and shipping service providers remain competitive in the global shipping and logistics industry.”

Mr. Adom Obeng also disclosed that the government has received a report on a survey of port charges in neighbouring countries and is studying it.

The Upper West Akim lawmaker said this will help the government take key decisions for the industry.

“It would be recalled that in February this year, under my direction, a team of stakeholders comprising the GPHA, the GSA the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA)-Customs Division toured the subregional Ports of Dakar, Lomé, Abidjan, Nigeria, and Togo to gather data on port charges and other fees with the aim of giving Ghana a comparative view in the ongoing process of reviewing the structure of our port costs and its implications on shippers and shipping service providers.”

“I am happy to report that the government has received the report, and it is receiving the attention of the Economic Management Team.”

In recent times, freight forwarders at the ports have complained about exorbitant charges by shipping lines and have vowed to demonstrate if steps are not taken to address the situation.