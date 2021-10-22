The government has launched the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative for the Greater Accra Region.

It expects to deploy over 3,500 people to implement sanitation bye-laws under the ‘Operation Clean Your Frontage’ initiative.

The policy by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council seeks to make it obligatory for all individuals and corporate entities to be responsible for the cleaning and greening of their immediate surroundings.

The campaign will, among other things, encourage the greening of the city.

The necessary by-laws have been passed and gazetted by the 29 Assemblies in the Greater Accra Region to enable the lawful implementation of the initiative.

Speaking at the launch of the Operation Clean Your Frontage initiative, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey, said, “we are in the process of recruiting over 3,500 youth, and Mr. President, just a few are what you see before you.”

He assured that these officers enforcing the project would receive rigorous supervision.

“These officers will be trained and properly structured under supervisors who will be retired military officers,” Mr. Quartey said.

“They will be given the required resources to deliver, and we expect them to exhibit normal military discipline in all their activities.”

Mr. Quartey has championed the initiative under the auspices of the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council and the ‘Let’s make Accra work’ plan.