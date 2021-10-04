The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen has said government is working to capture Neoplan Ghana Limited under the One District One Factory initiative, in order to revive it.

The company in 2020 hinted it may be forced to shut down its operations if the government does not support it.

Government subsequently engaged the management of Neoplan on plans to revive the company.

Speaking to journalists as part of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s visit to the Ashanti Region where they visited the facility, Mr. Alan Kyerematen noted that the government has so far completed processes to give the company the needed support.

“We revived Neoplan under President John Agyekum Kufuor. If President Mahama had done something at Neoplan there would be no need to revive the company. I am committed to making sure Neoplan works again. We will do everything possible to ensure that Neoplan works again… All we need is a little time to get the company working again.”

“The President has heard clearly. All you want is that what President Kufuor did should also be done by President Akufo-Addo… If Ghana has money to import buses, which in turn creates jobs for foreigners, why don’t we use the same money to import to recapitalize Neoplan? There are good times ahead of Neoplan. Neoplan shall rise again”, the Minister added.

The Managing Director of the facility, Abi Saab Malik, called on the government to ensure the agreement takes effect as early as possible.

“We have been in talks for the past six months with the Ministry of Trade and Industry on common grounds on understanding. We hope to have a conclusion on our proposals soon in order to ensure the success of this company.”