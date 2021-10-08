The new Guan District in the Oti Region has been inaugurated during a ceremony at Lipke-Mate, the district’s capital.

The people of the Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) traditional areas have since 2019 been without an administrative district after the Oti Region was carved from the Volta Region.

The inauguration of the newly created district was announced by the President during his recent tour to the Oti Region.

The Oti Regional Minister, Joseph Makubu, praised the President, Parliament, the Electoral Commission, traditional leaders, among others for their role in the setting up of the new district.

He also said the joint consultative committee tasked with overseeing this process served its mandate well.

“My special commendation appreciation goes to the joint consultative committee which exhibited high spirits of volunteerism, dedication, and loyalty to execute responsibilities, entrusted onto them.”

The Guan District in the Oti Region was created following a Legislative Instrument laid in Parliament by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in 2019.

The area was previously part of the Hohoe Municipality.

Eligible voters within areas in Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi, were also only allowed to take part in the presidential election but could not vote in the parliamentary election because a constituency had not been created for them.

Residents of the Guan District who were not given the opportunity to vote in the parliamentary elections on December 7, 2020, later filed a suit at the Supreme Court demanding, among others, the enforcement of their fundamental human rights to vote.

The Guan District consists of 13 electoral areas and will be the 261st District in Ghana.